NEW YORK — In a story published September 3, 2023, about summer tourism, The Associated Press erroneously reported Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The last such storm actually was Nora in 1997. The last tropical storm to first make landfall in Southern California occurred in 1939. Hilary and Nora both first reached land in Mexico.
Nation New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles 'away from the spotlight'
Some small towns in America are disbanding police forces, citing hiring woes
As Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith struggled this summer to fill vacancies in his small department, he warned the town's City Council that unless pay and benefits improved, finding new officers would never happen.
Damaged tail rotor to blame for helicopter crash in 2018 that killed Leicester owner and 4 others
A damaged tail rotor was to blame for a helicopter crash that killed the owner of English soccer club Leicester and four others in 2018, an accident inquiry said Wednesday.
Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit
Air Canada says it has apologized to two passengers who were escorted off a plane by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.
Correction: Small Business-Summer Tourism story
Stock market today: Wall Street ends lower following two weeks of gains
Major stock indexes on Wall Street closed lower Tuesday, giving back some of their recent gains as traders returned from a long holiday weekend.