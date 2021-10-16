ATLANTA — In a story published Oct. 16, 2021, about a new elevator test tower, The Associated Press misidentified the company's CEO for its North American operations. He is Kevin Lavallee, not Kevin Lavelle. Also, the company is TK Elevator, not TK Elevators.
Correction: Skyscraper Test Tower story
