MISSOULA, Montana — In a story published April 26, 2023, on Missoula's reaction to the silencing of one of its state representatives, Zooey Zephyr, The Associated Press erroneously describer her as the state's first openly transgender lawmaker. She is the state's first openly transgender female lawmaker; another transgender Missoula state representative who is nonbinary was elected at the same time as Zephyr.