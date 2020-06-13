ROSWELL, Ga. — In a story June 12, 2020, about a Sikh graduate at West Point, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Second Lt. Anmol Narang is the first Sikh graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Other Sikhs have graduated previously but the Sikh Coalition says Narang is the first observant Sikh woman graduate.
National
The Latest: Egypt's 1-day coronavirus infections at new high
Egypt's Health Ministry has announced 1,677 new confirmed cases of coronavirus — the highest 24-hour infection total since the virus was first detected in the country in mid-February.
Variety
West Point graduates its first observant Sikh woman
The United States Military Academy at West Point will make history Saturday when it graduates the first observant Sikh woman to successfully complete the path to a four-year degree.
Variety
Correction: Sikh Graduate-West Point story
Music
Bars reopening in New Orleans. Will tourists come?
Bar owners in New Orleans prepared for a soft opening, and an uncertain one, as they began letting customers in Saturday for the first time in months. Capacity is limited to 25 percent, live music remains prohibited, and nobody knows how many tourists will show on Bourbon Street in the age of COVID-19.
National
Stitt praises Trump for changing rally date from Juneteenth
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised President Donald Trump for rescheduling his first campaign rally in months away from the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the U.S.