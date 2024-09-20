Nation

Correction: Sexual Misconduct-Prosecutions story

In a story published Sep. 19, 2024, about Hollywood stars charged with sex crimes, The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of R. Kelly. He is 57, not 56.

By The Associated Press

September 20, 2024 at 7:29PM

