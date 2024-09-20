In a story published Sep. 19, 2024, about Hollywood stars charged with sex crimes, The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of R. Kelly. He is 57, not 56.
Correction: Sexual Misconduct-Prosecutions story
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 7:29PM
Nation
