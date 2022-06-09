BAKHMUT, Ukraine — In a story published June 9, 2022, about three foreign fighters who were sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Britain's foreign secretary. Her name is Liz Truss.
Business
