BUCHAREST, Romania — In a story published January 11, 2022, about education on climate change in Romania, The Associated Press misspelled the surname of the prime minister. It should be Ciuca.
Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts
The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted, and video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
Correction: Romania-Climate-Education story
Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools
Romania's president wants to add sections on climate change and environmental issues to the national school curriculum to enable students to learn more about the challenges the world faces from climate change.
Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed
The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty.
COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for the second year in a row, but organizers still hope to catapult the world into thinking about the future with a scaled-down online version this week.