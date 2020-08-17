SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — In a story published Aug, 16, 2020, about Puerto Rico's botched primaries, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a second round of voting. Puerto Rico's Supreme Court issued the ruling.
Budget carrier Ryanair cuts flights as contagions increase
Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, plans to cut capacity by 20% in September and October as a surge in COVID-19 cases dents bookings.
World
UK scraps exam grading system that enraged students, parents
In a U-turn after days of criticism, the British government on Monday scrapped an exam-grading policy that was set to deprive thousands of graduating high school students - especially more disadvantaged ones — of places at universities.
World
After UAE-Israel deal, Kushner slams Palestinian leaders
Top White House adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that the Palestinian leadership's credibility has fallen to an "all time low" and that the Trump administration wouldn't "chase" the Palestinians over a peace deal if they continue to reject American overtures.
World
German minister in Tripoli to press for end to Libyan war
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made an unannounced visit to Tripoli on Monday, saying that the world must not be lulled into inaction by the "deceptive calm" in Libya and should find a way to end the conflict.
World
Afghans halt prisoner release, delaying talks with Taliban
The Afghan government said Monday it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it is holding until the insurgents free more captured soldiers, defying a traditional council held last week and further delaying intra-Afghan talks sought by the United States.