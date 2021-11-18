KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a Nov. 18 story about the involuntary manslaughter trial of Kansas City, Missouri, police Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the case was the first in which a white officer in the city was charged in the death of a Black person. It was not, as there was a previous case in 1942.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa's remains
The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.
Business
AP PHOTOS: Trucker school bustles amid US driver shortage
On a recent afternoon, Tina Singh watched nearly a dozen students at a suburban Los Angeles truck-driving school backing up their practice big rigs into parking spaces. Many had never operated a manual transmission before.
Nation
Embattled Time's Up, post-Cuomo, announces a 'major reset'
Confusion over purpose and mission. Lack of focus on long-term goals. Ineffective communication internally and externally. Lack of accountability for top officials, especially the CEO. Too politically partisan, and too aligned with Hollywood.
Nation
White Missouri officer convicted in Black man's 2019 death
A judge on Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence.
Business
NASA seeks ideas for a nuclear reactor on the moon
If anyone has a good idea on how to put a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the U.S. government wants to hear about it.