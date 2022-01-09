NEW YORK — In a story published January 9, 2022, about the death of Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang, The Associated Press erroneously reported the distance between New York City and Bethel, N.Y. It is approximately 75 miles, as measured from the northwest corner of the Bronx to the Woodstock site in Bethel, not 50 miles.
Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule
American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday.
Business
Factory farming dispute vexes Spain's coalition government
A spat over factory farming is causing tension in Spain's left-of-center coalition government, with the farm minister on Tuesday describing the consumer minister's criticism of the country's livestock industry as "very unfortunate."
Business
World Economic Forum warns cyber risks add to climate threat
Cybersecurity and space are emerging risks to the global economy, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum said in a report Tuesday.
Business
European shares rise, Asia declines, eyeing Fed, omicron
European benchmarks rose Tuesday but Asian shares mostly declined following a retreat on Wall Street.
Business
Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class
Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation's third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days.