NEW YORK — In a story published Oct. 9, 2021, about the death of historian Martin Sherwin, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a center he helped found at Tufts University. It's the Nuclear Age History and Humanities Center, not the Nuclear Age History Center.
California's 'Surf City USA' beach reopens after oil spill
A Southern California beach that was closed more than a week ago because of a leak of crude oil from an undersea pipeline reopened on Monday, far sooner than many expected.
Russia's new COVID-19 infections, deaths near all-time highs
Russia's daily coronavirus infections and deaths hovered near all-time highs Monday amid sluggish vaccination rates and the Kremlin's reluctance to toughen restrictions.
Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.
Northwestern names UW-Madison chancellor as next president
Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become the first female president of Northwestern University, the school in Evanston, Illinois, announced Monday.