LOS ANGELES — In a story published September 23, 2022, about the death of actor Louise Fletcher, The Associated Press erroneously reported her alma mater. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, not North Carolina State University.
Correction: Obit-Louise Fletcher story
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were: