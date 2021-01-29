NEW YORK — In a story January 28, 2021, about the death of Cicely Tyson, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the author of the novel "Sounder." He is William H. Armstrong.
Business
Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.
Nation
Tiger in Chicago-area zoo undergoes second hip surgery
An Amur tiger that underwent hip-replacement surgery only to dislodge the orthopedic implant within hours has been operated on again, officials at a suburban Chicago zoo said Monday.
Nation
Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
The deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.
Business
Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump
Stocks were modestly higher in afternoon trading Monday, following a bumpy week that left the market with its worst weekly loss since October. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds.
Sports
John Forbes, horse trainer and racing advocate, dies at 73
John Forbes, a horse racing advocate and thoroughbred trainer who won more than 2,100 races, has died. He was 73.