PORTLAND, Ore. — In a story published August 5, 2021, about a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the program director of a nonprofit that does free grocery shopping and delivery for the homebound. The program director of Store to Door is Cassie Sorensen.
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN
Two Myanmar citizens were arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the military junta that seized power earlier this year, by injuring — or even killing — him.
Business
The Latest: New US virus cases top 100K, 1st time in months
The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.
Nation
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.
Politics
Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the state's first Black and first openly gay senator. A suburban anesthesiologist endorsed by a powerful women's group.
Local
Menominee Nation traced every log for Bucks' hardwood floor
Many factors went into the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship this year, but Menominee Nation business officials believe the tribe's hardwood maple court had a lot to do with it.