COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In a story published November 7, 2022, about the men's basketball game between Niagara and Maryland, The Associated Press erroneously reported Niagara won a 2013 contest between the schools.
Maryland opens Willard era with 71-49 win over Niagara
Donta Scott scored 18 points, Jahmir Young added 14 and coach Kevin Willard won in his debut at Maryland with a 71-49 victory over Niagara in a season opener on Monday night.
South Carolina gets 1st win for coach Lamont Paris
Hayden Brown scored 21 points, freshman Gregory Jackson II had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his debut and South Carolina beat South Carolina State 80-77 on Tuesday night for the first victory for coach Lamont Paris.
Devils beat Flames 3-2 on Hischier goal for 7th win in row
Nico Hischier scored off a rush with 8:10 to play and the New Jersey Devils beat the slumping Calgary Flames 3-2 Tuesday night for their seventh straight win.
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Meet the Star Tribune 2022 All-Metro volleyball teams
Presenting first, second and third teams in the most popular high school sport for girls.