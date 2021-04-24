LINCOLN, Neb. — In a story April 24, 2021, about a battle over who had the rights to the name Josh, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the winner of the pool noodle battle was 5 years old. The winner was a 4-year-old boy.
What to watch during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress
President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will use the speech before lawmakers and a broader viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency and to lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.
Politics
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in speech to Congress
Marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life.
Politics
Harris takes on 'hard work' in 100 days as vice president
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, there were whispers about her ambition — would a former rival be a loyal soldier to a president she so sharply criticized on the campaign trail?
Politics
Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship
A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship.
Politics
A closer look at Biden's $1.8T for families and education
President Joe Biden's administration wants to make a $1.8 trillion down payment on the future of children, families and higher education, saying it would produce lasting benefits for the economy. Paying for it would be $1.5 trillion of tax hikes over the next decade on the wealthiest households.