MAYFIELD, Ky. — In a story published December 11, 2021, about deadly tornadoes hitting several states, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University. He is Victor Gensini, not Victor Genzini.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel "Interview With the Vampire," died late Saturday at the age of 80.
Nation
Correction: Midwest Tornadoes story
In a story published December 11, 2021, about deadly tornadoes hitting several states, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University. He is Victor Gensini, not Victor Genzini.
Business
EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?
The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five U.S. states.
Nation
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pledged to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state, citing the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.
Nation
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair.