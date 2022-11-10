WASHINGTON — In a story published November 10, 2022, about Michelle Obama, The Associated Press erroneously reported that her new book, "The Light We Carry," is her second book. It is her third book.
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters.
Business
Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland
Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there.
Business
UK inflation rises to 41-year high at 11.1%
Britain's inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation's cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans on Thursday.
Business
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" it was fired from Russia.
Business
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It's also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.