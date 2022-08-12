NEW YORK — In a story published August 12, 2022, about Fox News saying it had aired a doctored photo in jest, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a photo of U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart was doctored to make him appear to be holding a bottle of bourbon and package of Oreo cookies. That portion of the photo was legitimate, but Fox aired an image circulating online that superimposed the judge into a photo tied to Jeffrey Epstein.
