LAS VEGAS — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013.
US women's hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19
The United States women's national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Correction: Marshawn Lynch-Vegas Arrest story
Preseason game preview: Vikings at Raiders
Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell and Vegas' Josh McDaniels make their coaching debuts with their new teams.
Angels and Twins meet in series rubber match
Minnesota Twins (58-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West)
Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1
Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central)