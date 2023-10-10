JERUSALEM — In a story published Oct. 8, 2023, about things to know about the Israel-Palestinian war, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the U.S. secretary of state. He is Antony Blinken, not Andrew Blinken.
World
Lidia becomes major hurricane with 115 mph winds as it takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort
Lidia became a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday as it took aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.
World
Gazans scramble for safety as Israeli airstrikes pound sealed-off territory to punish Hamas
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants.
World
Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel raises questions about the influence of its sponsor, Iran
Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel and the war it launched has raised new questions about the influence of its main sponsor, Iran, and whether it had anything to do with the assault.
World
Rome buses recount story of a Jewish boy who avoided Nazi deportation by riding tram. He's now 92
Residents and visitors in Italy's capital can ride a city bus this month that recounts how a 12-year-old boy escaped Nazi deportation from Rome's Jewish neighborhood 80 years ago thanks to sympathetic tram drivers.
Business
Argentina's populist presidential candidate Javier Milei faces criticism as the peso takes a dive
Argentina's firebrand populist presidential candidate Javier Milei, the front-runner to win the election later this month, is coming under fire from his rivals who blame him for a sharp depreciation of the local currency in the parallel market.