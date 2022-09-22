MILWAUKEE — In a story published Sept. 22, 2022, about a Wisconsin hospital and coronavirus vaccine exemptions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the hospital was ending religious exemptions. Froedtert Hospital said that while current religious exemptions expired, the health care provider will continue to allow valid medical and religious exemptions if impacted employees reapply after learning their exemptions are no longer valid.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Correction: Hospital-Vaccination Exemption story
In a story published Sept. 22, 2022, about a Wisconsin hospital and coronavirus vaccine exemptions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the hospital was ending religious exemptions. Froedtert Hospital said that while current religious exemptions expired, the health care provider will continue to allow valid medical and religious exemptions if impacted employees reapply after learning their exemptions are no longer valid.
Nation
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender reassignment surgery.
Nation
Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri
Law enforcement officers fatally shot two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri, authorities said.
Nation
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday.
Business
Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.