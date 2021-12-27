HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a story published Dec. 27, 2021, about an overview of Pennsylvania's roadside historical markers, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of one of the counties. It is Juniata County, not Juniana County.
Tutu's advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa
Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop's campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the league said. He was 85.
Presidents, lawmakers mourn former Senate 'giant' Harry Reid
U.S. and Nevada leaders are mourning former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at 82. Landra Reid says her husband died peacefully after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Reid, a Democrat, led the Senate under under two presidents, Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama. He retired in 2016.
Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
He was an accomplished amateur boxer who'd rather dance. But Harry Reid was fond of reminding his opponents that he knew how to fight, too.
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders' charges
A federal judge refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.