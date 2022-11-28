KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — In a story published Nov. 28 and 29, 2022, about the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, The Associated Press incorrectly described the mountain's volume. It should have been expressed in cubic miles and cubic kilometers, not square miles and square kilometers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
Parade killings judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court
The judge who presided over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade is running for a spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, her husband said Tuesday. The race will determine the ideological balance of the court.
Nation
US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system
The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle.
Business
Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit
The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine.
Business
Competitors chip away at Tesla's U.S. electric vehicle share
New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data.
Nation
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
Documents related to a man's arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month.