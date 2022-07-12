ATHENS, Greece — In a story published July 8, 2022, about Greece and Bulgaria marking the completion of a new pipeline, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the future capacity of the pipeline could be expanded to 5 million cubic meters a year. The correct figure is 5 billion, not 5 million.
Hormel seeking metaverse trademarks for Spam and Mr. Peanut
Though the Minnesota company offered no concrete plans for how it planned to deploy them, the trademarks must be used to be granted.
Business
US stocks slide as earnings reports for companies begin
Stocks shed early gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as investors brace for a big week of news on inflation and company earnings reports.
Business
Medtronic invests in Israel-based company as precursor to acquisition
The medtech giant, operationally based in Minnesota, sets up a potential half-a-billion purchase of CathWorks, a digital health company.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/12/2022
Stocks on Wall Street closed lower Tuesday as investors brace for a big week of news on inflation and company earnings reports.
Sports
House committee accepts Snyder's offer to testify virtually
The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.