BERLIN — In a story published August 10, 2021, about German government aid to flood-hit regions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that federal and state officials had agreed on a 58-billion-euro ($68-billion) fund to help affected areas rebuild. The correct figure for the fund is 30 billion euros ($35 billion).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli minister in Morocco signs 3 accords to boost ties
The foreign ministers of Israel and Morocco on Wednesday signed three accords in a new step toward strengthening ties less than a year after agreeing to normalize relations.
World
Correction: Germany-Floods story
In a story published August 10, 2021, about German government aid to flood-hit regions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that federal and state officials had agreed on a 58-billion-euro ($68-billion) fund to help affected areas rebuild. The correct figure for the fund is 30 billion euros ($35 billion).
World
Death toll up to 65 in Algeria wildfires; nation to mourn
The death toll in fires ravaging mountain forests and villages in Algeria's Berber region climbed Wednesday to 65 people, including 28 soldiers, as the president declared a three-day mourning period to honor the lives lost.
World
US to deliver nearly 837K Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean
The U.S. government said Wednesday that it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations as the region with limited resources struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases amid violent anti-vaccine protests.
World
Italy swelters as Spain, Portugal brace for coming heat wave
Italy baked in sweltering temperatures that continued to drive deadly wildfires Wednesday, with Spain and Portugal bracing for the arrival of a dangerous heat wave that has grilled southeastern Europe and is starting to push west toward the Iberian peninsula.