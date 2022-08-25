ATLANTA — In a story published August 25, 2022, about a Georgia prosecutor seeking to compel testimony from allies of former President Donald Trump, The Associated Press erroneously reported that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows sent emails to the Department of Justice between Jan. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021. The emails were sent between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.
World
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of "inciting hatred and enmity" with a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools, the country's state-run news agency reported.
Business
No UN access yet to Russian-occupied nuke plant in Ukraine
A team from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine soon but more shelling was reported in the area overnight. The visit comes after the plant was temporarily knocked offline, fueling fears of a catastrophe in a nation still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster
Nation
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Business
Wall Street holds steady as it waits for speech by Fed chair
Stocks are stuck in stasis Friday morning, as investors wait to hear from the head of the Federal Reserve about what may be coming next for interest rates.