CAMARILLO, Calif. — In a story published December 5, 2021, about the latest gas prices survey, The Associated Press erroneously reported the two-week price drop was 2 cents; it was 3 cents.
Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St
Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won't pose a big threat to the economy.
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
A company once owned by "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4 ,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday.
Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit
Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation's debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US
A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.
