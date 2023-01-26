PARIS — In a story published January 26, 2023, about French citizens detained in Iran, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prisoner Olivier Vandecasteele worked for aid group Doctors Without Borders and that the group organized a demonstration in his honor. Vandecasteele worked for aid group Doctors of the World, and Doctors of the World organized the demonstration.
Correction: France-Iran story
