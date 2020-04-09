The lottery listing on A2 Thursday gave incorrect numbers for the Powerball. The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were: 2 • 37 • 39 • 48 • 54, Powerball 5.
A caption on B2 Thursday should have identified the protester pictured as Marjaan Sirdar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
5 more delightful takeout spots
Hai Hai Chef/co-owner (and James Beard nominee) Christina Nguyen is offering a well-edited shortlist of bestsellers, including her spectacular crispy rice salad, beef larb sticky…
Remembering John Prine: The songwriting great who 'invented' East St. Paul
Remembering the Chicago singer-songwriter who "invented" East St. Paul.
We're bored, and that excites researchers
These are boom times for the psychologists who are studying boredom.
Viking Cruises to sail the Mississippi River in 2022; Delta extends elite status into 2021
Viking to cruise the Mississippi RiverViking Cruises plans to launch an all-inclusive, 386-passenger river ship on the Mississippi River in August 2022. Currently under construction…
Travel Troubleshooter: Confusing refund policies are frustrating travelers with canceled trips
If you're trying to get a refund for a canceled trip, prepare for an unpleasant surprise. Although some airlines, cruise lines and hotels have offered…