In a story published June 17, 2023, about a shipwreck off the coast of Greece, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an overcrowded trawler was spotted by a European Border and Coast Guard Agency surveillance aircraft at 11:47 p.m. It was spotted at 11 47 a.m.
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it? Coast guard, activists disagree
This much is clear: On June 9, an old steel fishing trawler left eastern Libya for Italy, carrying far too many people.
Nation
'The Flash' opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace
DC and Warner Bros.' long-in-the-works superhero movie ''The Flash'' opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Nation
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the critical wounding of another hours apart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Business
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
The cruise ship with about 1,000 passengers anchored off Nome, too big to squeeze into into the tundra city's tiny port. Its well-heeled tourists had to shimmy into small boats for another ride to shore.
Nation
Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire
A hovercraft traveling from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia became a beachside attraction when it was deliberately run aground after suffering a 3-foot tear in its rubber skirt.