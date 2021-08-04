DENVER — In a story published August 4, 2021, about a Colorado judge's decision to levy penalties against lawyers who brought an election lawsuit, The Associated Press misspelled the judge's name. It was Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter, not Nureiter.
