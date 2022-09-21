In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person's crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Fed escalates its inflation fight with another big rate hike
Intensifying its fight against chronically high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time, an aggressive pace that is heightening the risk of an eventual recession.
Politics
Biden: Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter in Ukraine
President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
Nation
Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site
Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site.
Business
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company for fraud on Wednesday, alleging they padded his net worth by billions of dollars by lying about the value of prized assets including golf courses, hotels and his homes at Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago.
Politics
Influx of migrants from GOP-led states tests Dem strongholds
There are few places in the U.S. with a more deeply ingrained reputation as a refuge for immigrants than New York City, where the Statue of Liberty rises from the harbor as a symbol of welcome for the worn and weary.