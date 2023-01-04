CAIRO — In a story published January 5, 2023, about the Egyptian currency's depreciation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Egyptian pound had lost more than 60% of its value to the dollar since the start of 2022. The Egyptian pound has actually lost more than 40% of its value to the dollar since then.
Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 injured
A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, injuring at least one person and leaving another unaccounted for, police said.
Business
Global shares gain in muted trading, oil prices fall back
Global shares were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street benchmarks fell on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates.
Business
Inflation in Europe slows again, hitting 9.2% in December
Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday.
Business
German factory orders down sharply, contining trend
Factory orders in Germany dropped 5.3% in November compared with the previous month, on a sharp drop in foreign demand, official figures showed Friday.