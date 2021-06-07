ASHEBORO, N.C. — In a story June 7, 2021, about a high school student who was denied his diploma after wearing a Mexican flag over his gown, The Associated Press erroneously described the flag as orange, white and green. The Mexican flag is green, white and red.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting
A Southern California man was charged Tuesday with murder in a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy on a local freeway last month.
Nation
Mother, son from prominent SC legal family found shot dead
A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed on their family's land, and authorities said they have made no arrests in the double homicide case.
Business
Stocks wobble as investors seek direction amid recovery
Stocks swayed between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday while investors continue searching for direction as the economy recovers from its pandemic slump.
Nation
Kemper apologizes for role with group that had racist past
Actress Ellie Kemper has apologized for participating in a debutante ball hosted by a St. Louis organization that she now says had "an unquestionably racist, sexist and elitist past."
Business
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
The rich really are different from you and me: They're better at dodging the tax collector.