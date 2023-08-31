PHOENIX — In a story published Aug. 30, 2023, about dementia-friendly airports, The Associated Press reported erroneously that dementia isn't covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. While dementia is not specifically mentioned, the law defines disability as an individual with a physical or mental ''impairment that substantially limits'' major life activities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Movie Review: In 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,' the wedding's in Greece and the formula feels ancient
''We're getting married!'' This rather inevitable line crops up early in ''My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,'' and if you're like me, it will inspire mixed reactions.
Variety
Correction: Dementia-Friendly Travel story
In a story published Aug. 30, 2023, about dementia-friendly airports, The Associated Press reported erroneously that dementia isn't covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. While dementia is not specifically mentioned, the law defines disability as an individual with a physical or mental ''impairment that substantially limits'' major life activities.
Nation
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced ''That '70s Show'' show star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for raping two women, giving them some relief after they spoke in court about the decades of damage he inflicted.
Movies
Review: In 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,' the gang travels to the source of their humor
Nia Vardalos again wrote and stars in the family comedy.
World
Canadian journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94
Veteran Canadian journalist and author Peter C. Newman, who held a mirror up to Canada, has died. He was 94.