MINNEAPOLIS — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.
The payments and data company posted revenue of $555 million in the period.
Deluxe expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX
___
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Clarification: Media-BBC's Fake Americans story
In a story published November 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the BBC worked with Pew Research Center in coming up with fake profiles of Americans that the BBC used in its examination of social media disinformation. The story should have made clear that Pew was not involved in the BBC's decision on how to use the profiles.
Sports
Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa
The Ottawa Senators are on the market.
Nation
Death in CRISPR gene therapy study sparks search for answers
The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him.
Politics
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
The U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday.
Business
From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
It's easy to forget that the Netflix original film department is still rather young. Five years ago, the streaming service didn't even really have one. But things move quickly in the competitive streaming world, especially when starting from scratch.