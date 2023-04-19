ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — In a story published April 19, 2023, about internet gambling, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title for Siobhan Lane of ight & Wonder. She is CEO of Gaming for the company, not CEO of the company.
CSX railroad's 1Q profit jumps 15% on higher rates
CSX hauled in 15% more profit in the first quarter as the railroad's higher rates and fuel surcharges offset its higher costs.
Business
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars
Attorneys general in 17 states on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by a viral social media challenge.
Business
US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022 but still a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.
Business
St. Anthony: As I retire, I'm excited about Minnesota's future, its entrepreneurs and cleaner energy
Minnesota's future lies in its innovative workers and entrepreneurs and an energy industry that's increasingly local, Neal St. Anthony writes as he retires after 40 years at the Star Tribune.
Business
Dan Bongino, 'Unfiltered' Fox News host, leaving network
Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn't agree on a new contract.