BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a story January 16, 2021, about Republican leaders invoking war rhetoric, The Associated Press incorrectly referred to an incoming chairwoman of the Michigan GOP. Instead, she is the incoming party co-chair. A corrected version of the story is below.
Coronavirus
Walz: Minnesota heading toward 3 million vaccinated target
State issues new system for connecting independent practitioners, prioritized for vaccine, with clinics providing shots.
Featured Columns
Brooks: University of Minnesota students learn the comfort of sharing comfort foods
In the bleak early days of the pandemic, as Americans cocooned themselves in jigsaw puzzles, half-sewn face masks and bubbling tubs of sourdough starter, student…
Duluth
Duluth dredging project dumped 1970s aluminum shards on Park Point beach
Environmentalists have argued the dredging project violates an old pact.
Local
Metro area, southern Minnesota to get several inches of snow
The Twin Cities area is expected to get 4-6 inches, and more may fall in south-central Minnesota.
Duluth
In Duluth, vaccinations race to beat the next COVID-19 surge
Antibody treatment is encouraged for those qualified; 10,000 county residents have started vaccinations.