YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — In a story published July 9, 2022, about a California wildfire, The Associated Press erroneously reported, based on information from a park spokesperson, that trees at the park were wrapped in fire-resistant foil. The trees were not wrapped.
More From Nation
Nation
Spirit plane towed after brakes overheat, ignite
Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa are safe after one of the plane's brakes overheated and briefly caught fire upon landing in Atlanta on Sunday, airport officials said.
Business
Report: Uber lobbied, used 'stealth' tech to block scrutiny
As Uber aggressively pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labor and taxi laws, used a "kill switch'' to thwart regulators and law enforcement, channeled money through Bermuda and other tax havens and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy, according to a report released Sunday.
Business
Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.
Business
Business area opens for 1st time since July 4 parade attack
A business district that had been blocked since a July 4 parade mass shooting that left seven people dead reopened Sunday morning in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Nation
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town.