What to know about the Menendez brothers' bid for freedom

LOS ANGELES — The district attorney of Los Angeles says he does not support the resentencing of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who have spent more than 30 years in prison for killing their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday that the brothers have repeatedly lied about why they killed their parents and ''fell short'' of taking full responsibility for their crimes.
The brothers have argued that they committed the crimes in self-defense after years of abuse by their father.
Here are some things to know about the case:
What happened in the notorious 1989 murder case?
The shotgun killings of Jose and Kitty Menendez took place on Aug. 20, 1989, in their Beverly Hills mansion. Their son Lyle Menendez was the one who called 911, with the brothers initially claiming the killing was Mafia-related or connected to their father's business dealings.
The brothers went on spending sprees, buying Rolex watches, cars and houses. Two months later, Erik Menendez told his psychologist, Jerome Oziel, that he and his brother killed their parents. They were eventually arrested and charged in their parents' deaths.
The murder case captured the public's attention. Coming on the heels of the O.J. Simpson trial, the nation was hungry for true crime TV. The brothers' first trial was one of the first to be almost entirely televised on Court TV. It spawned documentaries, television specials and dramatizations. The Netflix drama '' Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story ″ and the documentary ''The Menendez Brothers,'' released in the fall of 2024, have been credited for bringing new attention to the case.