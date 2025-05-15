What to know about the Menendez brothers' bid for freedom

The murder case captured the public's attention. Coming on the heels of the O.J. Simpson trial, the nation was hungry for true crime TV. The brothers' first trial was one of the first to be almost entirely televised on Court TV. It spawned documentaries, television specials and dramatizations. The Netflix drama '' Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story ″ and the documentary ''The Menendez Brothers,'' released in the fall of 2024, have been credited for bringing new attention to the case.