LOS ANGELES — In a story April 11, 2021, about a custody dispute involving three children slain in Los Angeles, The Associated Press misspelled the father's first name. He is Erik Denton, not Eric.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
U.S.: 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports
The U.S. is recommending a "pause" in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Local
Wisconsin Assembly to OK genocide education bill
The state Assembly was poised Tuesday to approve a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.
Politics
Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration.
Variety
Artist gives nature a `cosmic' twist in big NY garden show
An expansive new show featuring works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, famous for mesmerizing polka dots, speckled pumpkins and fascination with the natural world, has opened at The New York Botanical Garden. Ticket sales have been brisk in a pandemic-weary city hungry for more outdoor cultural events.
Business
The Latest: FDA: Short pause of J&J vaccines over clots
The Food and Drug Administration says it expects a short pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccines while regulators investigate reports of potentially dangerous clots in a small number of patients.