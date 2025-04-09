Book Review: 'John & Paul' explores complex ties between Lennon and McCartney

We don't hear from McCartney in this book; Leslie says he thought that would have ''unbalanced'' the story, given the inability to get an assessment from Lennon. That's a dubious conclusion but what we can take away from this book is this: Lennon and McCartney were living proof that strikingly different personalities can come together for astonishing results. Might there be someone in the world who has not felt a mood lift from a Beatle song? Good luck finding anyone.