In a story, summary and headline published September 29, 2023, about a bison roundup in South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the event was the nation's only roundup of bison, based on information from a state official. Other organizations also hold bison roundups.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Suspected getaway driver planned fatal Des Moines high school shooting, prosecutor says
A first-degree murder trial began Wednesday against a former student accused of being the getaway driver in an Iowa high school shooting that left two students dead and the program's founder injured.
Nation
A Texas neighborhood became a target of the right over immigration. Locals are pushing back
Mario Carranza put a mobile home on a $28,000 lot in Colony Ridge, one of the biggest neighborhoods in Texas, lured by cheap land and the chance for his family to escape the crime he says was rampant around their apartment in nearby Houston.
Nation
Kevin McCarthy was an early architect of the Republican majority that became his downfall
The day before he was ousted, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was doing what he loved — stopping to greet tourists at the Capitol, gushing about the beauty of the place and its history at the center of American democracy.
Nation
Judge orders central Indiana school shooter's release into custody of parents
A judge Wednesday approved the release of a teenager who opened fire at a central Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, a prosecutor said.
Nation
A $19,000 lectern for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparks call for legislative audit
Sarah Huckabee Sanders rose to national prominence in part during her time at the lectern as White House press secretary, but the purchase of a $19,000 lectern for the Arkansas governor is undergoing scrutiny and prompting claims that records about it have been altered.