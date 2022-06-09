REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — In a story published June 9, 2022, about inflation, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of shopper Nina Cooper.
New York's lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules
The New York attorney general's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere "witch hunt," a New York judge ruled Friday in dismissing the gun rights advocacy group's claims that the case is a political vendetta.
Business
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
Tesla proposed a three-for-one split of its stock on Friday, a move that will make a single share of the electric car maker more accessible to investors but not affect the company's overall market value.
Sports
AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach
The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
World
North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials said his plans to conduct another nuclear test explosion was imminent.
Business
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for tots
Parents anxious to finally vaccinate their youngest children against COVID-19, strap in: A lot is set to happen over the next week.