PHILADELPHIA — In a story January 18, 2021, about the inauguration, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 200,000 small flags displayed on the National Mall were placed there to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed in the coronavirus pandemic. The flag were designed to represent people who couldn't come to the inauguration, not COVID deaths.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
US rejects Ford, Mazda requests to avoid Takata recalls
The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
Politics
The Latest: Trump faces loss of Screen Actors Guild card
The Latest on Joe Biden's presidential inauguration (all times local):
Nation
Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans, big problems
President-elect Joe Biden is making a sober entrance to the nation's capital Tuesday, ready to assume power as America reels from the coronavirus pandemic, soaring unemployment and grave concerns about more violence as he prepares to take the oath of office.
Nation
California sheriff's deputy, suspect dead following shootout
A California sheriff's deputy was killed and another deputy was wounded in a shootout with a suspect who gunned down a K-9 dog before he was fatally shot, authorities said.
Nation
US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York City's 9/11 Memorial and other landmarks and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.