KABUL, Afghanistan — In a story published October 1, 2021, about Islamic religious schools in Afghanistan, The Associated Press gave an erroneous date for the Taliban takeover of the country. The takeover occurred Aug. 15, not Oct. 15.
More From World
Business
Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring
As weary fashionistas made it to the end of Paris Fashion Week's 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, Saturday's runways provided the spark to keep the energy going despite the rain and gray skies. Some of the world's top designers channeled humor, bright colors, innovative design techniques and even animated films for ever-imaginative displays.
Business
Dubai Expo 2020 offers conflicting figures on worker deaths
Dubai's Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three.
World
US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks "enormous progress" can be made at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days.
Business
US private equity firm wins auction for Britain's Morrisons
An American private equity group saw off a rival to narrowly win the battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons following a dramatic auction Saturday for the company.
World
Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders
Members of Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.