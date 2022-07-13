MINNEAPOLIS — In a July 13 story about how Minnesota abortion providers will be affected by a state court ruling that struck down several restrictions on abortion procedures, The Associated Press erroneously attributed quotes from an official with the Whole Woman's Health Alliance. The material came from the group's Midwest advocacy director, Sharon Lau, not from its spokeswoman, Jackie Dilworth.
