BILOXI, Miss. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday at a county courthouse, a Mississippi coroner said.
Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that one person died after the shooting at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi. WLOX-TV reported that a security guard in uniform was wheeled out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a leg injury.
Officials didn't release details on the people involved in the shooting or the condition of the injured person.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene. The bureau investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound
Shares fell Monday across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020.
Nation
Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his "Wall of Sound" method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.
Nation
Phil Spector's death resurrects mixed reaction from skeptics
Phil Spector was viewed as a man with two distinct personas: The late music producer was regarded as a rock 'n' roll genius who elevated the genre with his "Wall of Sound" style in the 1960s and created hits for several big names from the Beatles to Tina Turner.
Politics
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.
Nation
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
some of them carrying rifles — gathered outside heavily fortified statehouses around the country Sunday, outnumbered by National Guard troops and police brought in to prevent a repeat of the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol. As darkness fell, there were no reports of any clashes.