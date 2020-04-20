– Throughout March, even as business and manufacturing slowed to a halt across much of the world in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, work in foreign-owned factories in northern Mexico carried on as usual.

Hundreds of thousands of workers continued to toil side by side in Juarez, Tijuana and other border cities, churning out electronics, medical equipment and auto parts.

Meanwhile, the virus was spreading.

At a plant owned by Michigan-based Lear Corp. that makes textiles for automobile seats, workers began turning up at the on-site infirmary about a month ago with fevers and coughs.

By late March, it became clear that the Juarez factory was the center of a major COVID-19 outbreak. Thirteen employees at the factory have died of the disease, according to Mexican health officials.

Among them was Rigoberto Tafoya Maqueda, 42, who moved to Juarez from the mountains of central Mexico as a child and had worked for 20 years at the plant.

"They didn't give him anything, not even antibacterial gel," said his niece, Susana García Tafoya. "They told him that he was fine … so he kept working."

Maquiladoras, as the thousands of foreign-owned factories in northern Mexico are known, are not accustomed to extended work stoppages.

The factories, which avoid most tariffs because their finished products are for export only, have boomed since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, drawing hundreds of thousands of workers to rapidly industrializing border cities for jobs that typically pay many times less than similar positions in the United States.

The pandemic has fed off the drive to keep factories running.

Mexico's undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, warned this week that the devastation from the virus might be acute in the northern border states in part because some factories had continued to operate despite new social distancing guidelines that called for nonessential businesses to suspend work.

Lear shut down the Juarez factory on April 1, while also stopping production at 41 other facilities it operates across Mexico.

A statement from the company expressed regret over the deaths of "several" employees but did not address whether protective measures had been implemented or whether sick workers had been sent back to the factory floor.

Dozens of other factories along the border continue to operate — in direct violation of federal orders.

Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla warned last week that local doctors are "dropping like flies" and threatened to shut down a Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical Inc. factory making ventilator parts unless it figured out how to bypass free trade rules and supply local clinics.

The company agreed and says it is in talks with officials in both countries to amend regulations.